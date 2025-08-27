Infant’s head found at Patiala hospital

Chandigarh: Punjab Health minister Balbir Singh on Tuesday ordered a comprehensive inquiry into a shocking incident at Rajindra Hospital, Patiala, where a dog was reportedly spotted carrying the severed head of an infant.

The minister directed hospital authorities and the local police to probe the matter from all possible angles. The recovered head has been sent to the forensic team for detailed examination.

Medical Superintendent of Rajindra Hospital, Dr Vishal Chopra, submitted a preliminary report confirming that all newborns delivered at the hospital are accounted for and no infant is missing. He further stated that while three child deaths had been reported at the hospital recently, all bodies were handed over to families after completing necessary documentation and obtaining signatures.

Dr Chopra added that the incident does not appear to have originated within the hospital premises. “Prima facie it appears to be a case where someone has dumped the remains of an infant from outside,” he said.

The hospital has alerted police, who are conducting a thorough investigation. Singh assured that the state government is treating the matter with utmost seriousness and pledged a transparent probe.