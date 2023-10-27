Industry should come forward in promoting organ donation: Baghel

New Delhi: Emphasising that the government is working towards providing last-mile coverage to provide health services to remote areas in the country, Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare SP Singh Baghel said on Thursday that there is a need to address the healthcare concerns of Indians who are not able to access quality healthcare.



While addressing the 17th edition of ‘FICCI HEAL 2023’, Baghel further said that under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojna (PMJAY), the government is trying to provide medical coverage to citizens who cannot access affordable healthcare. Baghel also emphasised the need to promote organ donation and blood donation through massive campaigns and urged the industry to come forward to play a lead role in promoting these across the country.

On the occasion, Dr Harsh Mahajan, chair, FICCI Health Services Committee and founder of Mahajan Imaging and Labs, said that the ‘METAmorphosis’ in healthcare is deeply rooted in the adoption of emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, genomics, and precision medicine, which are revolutionising diagnosis, treatment, and healthcare management.