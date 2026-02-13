Industry-labour harmony essential for sustainable growth: Haryana CM

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Thursday said the state government’s priority is to build a strong industrial ecosystem alongside a skilled and satisfied workforce to accelerate Haryana’s overall development.



Chairing the first meeting of the newly constituted “Industry–Labour Friendly Council” here, Saini said economic progress is not possible unless industries function smoothly and workers remain prosperous. He said harmony between industry and labour is essential for sustainable growth.

Noting that Haryana is the first state in the country to establish such a council, the Chief Minister said the platform will promote cooperation and mutual understanding between industrial stakeholders and workers. The council will review government initiatives related to industry and labour, suggest measures on worker safety, help resolve industrial disputes and support skill upgradation in technical institutions, including ITIs.

Saini said the government is working simultaneously on “Ease of Doing Business” for industries and “Ease of Living” for workers. He added that increasing worker productivity would contribute to higher GDP growth, strengthening both the state and national economy.

The Chief Minister said nearly two lakh micro and medium enterprises operating outside designated industrial areas were earlier unable to access various benefits. A portal launched on December 25, 2025, now allows such units to register and avail government schemes.

He also said issues related to the transfer of plots from HUDA to HSIIDC in certain industrial areas have been resolved. Land at concessional rates has been approved for ESIC hospitals for industrial workers, while construction of affordable dormitory housing and multi-level parking facilities in industrial areas is progressing.