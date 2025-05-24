Industries are migrating from Haryana due to BJP’s wrong policies: Hooda

Chandigarh: Former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda has said that industries are continuously migrating from the state due to BJP’s wrong policies. This, he said, the state has completely lagged behind in terms of employment generation. This is the reason why today Haryana remains the leader in unemployment in the entire country.

Hooda said the medium and small industries, which have been in constant crisis since demonetisation and then COVID, have not been able to recover till now as the state government has not given them any kind of financial assistance, no concession and no facility.

Giving the example of the plywood industry, he said this industry is considered to be the identity of Yamunanagar, but now this industry is migrating towards Uttar Pradesh as the UP govt is creating clusters for the wood industry and giving a lot of relaxation to the business.

Whereas the BJP govt of Haryana has no attention towards this. Due to this, the 380 units which were running here in the year 2017 have now reduced to only 160, and almost half of the units have migrated from here.

The former CM said industries of Panchkula are also migrating towards Baddi in Himachal Pradesh, industries of Gurugram and Faridabad are moving towards Noida-Ghaziabad.