Industrialists key to economic growth: Haryana CM

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Sunday said industrialists can play a crucial role in ushering in an industrial revolution in the country, as the state government continues efforts to realise Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of making India the world’s third-largest economy by 2029.

The Chief Minister was interacting with a delegation of industrialists from Punjab at his residence, Sant Kabir Kutir, here. The delegation was led by Officer on Special Duty to the Chief Minister, Tarun Bhandari, while OSD B.B. Bharti was also present.

Saini said the future belongs to electric vehicles and that the state government is preparing a plan to establish an Electric Vehicle Park. He noted that a major electric vehicle battery manufacturing unit has already been set up in Gurugram and said sustained steps are being taken to accelerate industrial growth across Haryana.

Referring to national initiatives such as Make in India and Vocal for Local, the Chief Minister said the Prime Minister has consistently encouraged the use of domestically manufactured products to strengthen the economy. He said industrialists deserve credit for contributing to economic growth through entrepreneurship and innovation, adding that India has already become the world’s fourth-largest economy after setting a target of becoming the fifth-largest.

Highlighting policy support for small and medium enterprises, Saini said that alongside the Centre’s MSE-CDP scheme, the state has launched the Mini Cluster Development Scheme. Under these initiatives, projects worth Rs 170 crore are underway across 48 MSME clusters in Haryana, benefiting more than 8,000 MSMEs. He added that administrative systems have been streamlined to provide a more industry-friendly environment.