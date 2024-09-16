Industrialists invited to tap Punjab’s green energy potential

Chandigarh: Encouraging industrialists to invest in non-conventional and green energy sectors, Punjab New and Renewable Energy Sources Minister, Aman Arora, highlighted the significant potential Punjab holds in the green energy sector. He stressed the essential shift towards clean and sustainable energy.



Punjab has emerged as one o Attending the Regional Energy Transition & Sustainability (RETS) Conclave as a Chief Guest here at Parade Ground, on Sunday, Aman Arora urged new startups to collaborate in this initiative, highlighting that the Punjab government, stands prepared to offer comprehensive support to foster their growth.