Industrial Revolution under Yogi Government: Over 17,000 factories registered in 9 years

Lucknow: Over the past nine years, Yogi government has established a new identity for Uttar Pradesh in the field of industrial development. As a result of good governance, transparent policies, and visionary leadership under Yogi government, 17,841 new factories have been registered in the state from April 2017 until now.

This achievement is particularly significant because from India’s independence in 1947 until March 2017, nearly 70 years, only 14,178 factories had been registered in the state. At present, the total number of registered factories in the state has reached 32,019.

Principal Secretary of Labour and Employment Dr. M.K. Shanmuga Sundaram stated that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath envisions making the state the largest economy in the country. Keeping this objective in mind, Yogi government focused on improving ease of doing business, creating an investor-friendly environment, and ensuring transparent procedures.

To attract investors, facilities such as a single-window system, online clearances, land banks, improved law and order and strong infrastructure were developed. As a result, the confidence of domestic and international investors in Uttar Pradesh has grown.

He further noted that 17,841 factories have been registered in the state after April 2017, reflecting the rapid pace of industrial activity. Since September 2023 alone, 10,194 factories have been registered, while 4,746 new factories were added during the current financial year.

Currently, 1,653,179 people are employed in the factories registered after April 2017. Among them, 1,529,907 are men and 1,23,272 are women.

The Principal Secretary stated that 10,895 factories have been registered in Western Uttar Pradesh, 3,526 in Central Uttar Pradesh, 3,205 in Eastern Uttar Pradesh, and 215 in the Bundelkhand region.

These figures indicate that Yogi government has promoted industrial growth across all regions while addressing regional imbalance, creating employment opportunities at the local level. These factories have accelerated both industrial development and job creation in the state.

Notably, the participation of women in factories has also been steadily increasing, which signals broader socio-economic transformation in the state.

There are 14,412 factories in the state employing up to 100 workers, while 3,213 factories employ 101 to 1,000 workers. Similarly, 118 large factories employ more than 1,000 workers each.

These numbers show that Yogi government has encouraged micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) as well as large industries equally, strengthening the state’s industrial structure.

Law and order plays a crucial role in industrial development. Yogi government has taken strict steps to ensure a safe environment in the state, increasing investors’ confidence. At the same time, major infrastructure projects such as expressways, the Uttar Pradesh Defence Industrial Corridor, airports, and logistics hubs have given new momentum to industries.

As a result of these efforts, Uttar Pradesh is no longer seen only as an agrarian state but is rapidly emerging as an industrial powerhouse. The new factories have not only created employment but have also strengthened the local economy, securing the livelihoods of millions of families in the state.