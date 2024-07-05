Indore shelter home tragedy: Six children died amid cholera outbreak

Indore: Six children lost their lives within a span of five days amid a suspected cholera outbreak at a privately-run shelter home here even as a preliminary investigation report has pointed fingers at the facility for alleged irregularities and inadequate maintenance of medical records.



A high-level committee report from the district administration alleged that six children tragically passed away in the last five days, raising concerns over over-admission, mismanagement, and a possible cholera outbreak at the privately-run shelter for special children.

Initial reports had indicated that five children from the shelter home had died and nearly 50 were hospitalised due to suspected food poisoning. The first casualty was eight-year-old Ankit Garg at Shri Yugpurush Dham Bal Ashram, operated by an NGO in Malharganj area, on the intervening night of June 29 and June 30. The Ashram management failed to notify the authorities about Garg’s demise, and his body was laid to rest without proper disclosure. The management claimed the child passed away due to epilepsy, though the exact cause remains unconfirmed.

Indore Collector Ashish Singh expressed concern over the lack of transparency, stating that a notice has been issued to the Ashram management for potentially concealing information and other irregularities.

“Post-mortem could not be conducted as the administration was not informed about the death of this child by the Ashram management. Therefore, it cannot be said now what may have caused his death,” Singh told news agency.

The ongoing investigation has indicated unauthorised admissions, poor medical record-keeping, and various other discrepancies within the Ashram’s operations.

In response to the interim probe findings, the Ashram management has been given three days to respond to the notice, with appropriate actions pending their reply. Singh said the investigation has also exposed the admission of more children beyond the capacity of the shelter home, improper maintenance of medical records and other irregularities in the maintenance of the Ashram.

Plans are also underway to relocate some children to alternative institutions due to the unfolding crisis, he said. Before the tragedy, the institute had 204 inmates, including orphans and those suffering from mental ailments.