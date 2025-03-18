Indore set to get green waste processing plant

INDORE: Indore is set to launch India’s first Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model-based green waste processing plant under the Swachh Bharat Mission-Urban. The initiative aims to revolutionise waste management by converting green waste into valuable resources.

The facility, built on 55,000 square feet in Bicholi Hapsi, will process green waste while generating revenue for the Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC), which will earn approximately Rs 3,000 per tonne in royalty for supplying wood and branches. The plant will recycle wood and branches to produce wooden pellets, an eco-friendly alternative to coal, promoting energy conservation. Additionally, green waste from major institutions will be directly collected for processing under a structured fee system. Indore generates around 30 tonnes of green waste daily, with volumes rising to 60–70 tonnes during autumn.

Partnering with IMC, Astronomical Industries Private Limited has taken on the challenge of transforming the city’s green waste into fine sawdust. The sawdust will be repurposed into eco-friendly fuel, biodegradable packing materials, composite furniture, fertilisers and disposable plates, contributing to a circular economy. IMC will supply and transport waste, while the private company will manage infrastructure, installation and operations.