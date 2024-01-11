Indore secures cleanest city title for seventh time in a row, MP bags rank 2 among states

BHOPAL: Indore secured the cleanest city title for the 7th time in a row, while Madhya Pradesh secured the Best-performing States rank second as part of the Swachh Servekshan Awards -2023 presented by President Draupadi Murmu on Thursday.



MP Chief Minister Mohan Yadav along with the state’s team received the awards from the president in the ceremony organised at Bharat Mandapam Convention Centre in New Delhi, on this occasion, Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs (HUA) Hardeep Singh Puri was present.

MP Minister for Urban Development and Housing (UDH) Kailash Vijayvargiya, Minister of State for UDH Pratima Bagri, Principal Secretary Neeraj Mandloi, Commissioner UADD Bharat Yadav and Swachh Bharat Mission director Shivam Verma were present while receiving the awards by the CM from the President.

On this achievement, CM Yadav congratulated the people of the state, public representatives and cleanliness friends and thanked them for their cooperation.

“Credit goes to the able guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi that Indore reaching the pinnacle of cleanliness for the seventh time consecutively. Under his leadership of the PM, the state will continue to contribute to realising the resolve of cleanliness”, CM Yadav said. Expressing hope, the CM said the state would perform even better in the upcoming survey.

“It is a pride moment to us and the outcome of the efforts of the Swachhata Mitras, proper guidance of the state government and effective execution of the initiatives taken for gearing up the Swachhata drive, including regular monitoring and reviewing of the projects being run in civic bodies”, Bharat Yadav, Commissioner of UADD told Millennium Post on this achievement.

Five ULBs of the state also got awards in various categories. Bhopal bagged the fifth position in the list of clean cities with a 5-star rating in the garbage-free city category; in the population of 15,000 to 20,000 category, Budhni civic body secured the cleanest city in West Zone while Naurozabad and Amarkatank got the first and second ranks in the fast-moving city category with the population less than one lakh.

Mhow achieved the title of cleanest cantonment board.

CM Yadav also received the Cleanest City award from the president on this occasion, Indore’s mayor and Lok Sabha MP Pushyamitra Bhargav and Shankar Lalwani, respectively, commissioner of the Municipal corporation Harshika Singh were present.

Swachh Survekshan, conducted by the Union Ministry of HUA under the Swachh Bharat Mission (Urban) since 2016, is the world’s largest urban sanitation and cleanliness survey.

The exercise acts as a competition among urban local bodies to improve their cleanliness, and waste management services delivery to citizens.