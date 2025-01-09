Indore Municipal Corp Commissioner sets example of ethical conduct in public service

Bhopal: During a public hearing on Tuesday, Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) Commissioner Shivam Verma showcased exemplary humanity in public service by personally escorting an elderly woman to the relevant branch to secure a death certificate.

At the hearing, an elderly woman complained about not receiving a death certificate despite she has been applying to the Birth-Death Registration Branch since April.

Acting swiftly, Commissioner Verma personally accompanied the woman to the branch and ensured the immediate issuance of the death certificate to the elderly woman. He also terminated the concerned employee.

“Following the directions of the Honourable Chief Minister, it is imperative that public services are delivered smoothly to citizens. It is our responsibility to ensure the effective implementation of public services and government schemes for the beneficiaries,” IMC Commissioner Verma, an IAS officer of 2013 batch of MP cadre told

Millennium Post.

“When I was entering the Jansunwai hall, the Mataji (elderly woman) was shivering with cold. I reached her and asked her why she came here. She informed me about the delay in the issuance of the death certificate,” Verma said.

The Commissioner stated that he had instructed the officials and employees to provide beneficiaries with information about the schemes and services and to assist them in filling out the forms, ensuring they could fully benefit from the schemes.

While inspecting the branch, the Commissioner found that the certificate was made but not providing her by the concerned employee and many applications were unnecessarily delayed. It was causing inconvenience to citizens. Verma terminated the services of employee Anil Ranve for inefficiency and negligence. He also issued a show-cause notice to Deputy Commissioner Pradeep Kumar Jain, giving a two-day deadline for response, and reprimanded department officer Sunita Kuril. Commissioner Verma instructed the respective official to immediately address all 39 applications received during the hearing.

Additionally, during the hearing, complaints about unresolved electricity bills within the stipulated timeframe were raised. As a result, the Commissioner also terminated concerned employee Praveen Singh.

Commissioner Verma emphasised prompt action on all citizen applications, ensuring efficient and transparent service delivery.