Indore Metro trial run conducted; 17 km route to launch by Diwali: Vijayvargiya

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh’s financial capital, Indore, marked a significant milestone on Saturday with the successful trial run of the state’s first metro train. The project has also received a green signal from the Metro Rail Safety Team after a thorough inspection involving 900 passengers. During the trial, conducted between Gandhi Nagar and Super Corridor, MP Urban Development and Housing (UD&H) Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya and Additional Chief Secretary of the UD&H Department, Sanjay Shukla, were present. Speaking to Millennium Post on the safe trial of the metro, Minister Vijayvargiya expressed pride in the project’s progress, calling it a historic day for the state. “Three more metro trains are ready to run in the city,” he also said. “The testing phase of the Metro is now complete. This will be Madhya Pradesh’s first operational metro and is expected to become a major attraction for residents,” the Minister said. “Around a 5 km stretch was tested during the trial run. However, we aim to open a 17-kilometre section to the public by Diwali, offering commuters a new mode of rapid and modern transport,” Vijayvargiya added.

Vijayvargiya also said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to launch the state’s first Metro. “An official request has been made to PM Modi to inaugurate the metro services. It is anticipated that the formal launch will take place in the presence of both the PM and Chief Minister Mohan Yadav,” he said.He announced that, keeping in mind the concerns of MG Road residents, there are plans for an underground metro line through the Palasia area to further enhance the city’s infrastructure and cater to high-density areas. He further stated that to enhance connectivity, metro stations will be linked with the city’s bus transport network. This step is aimed at ensuring last-mile connectivity for passengers and seamless intermodal transit across the city. Indore MP Shankar Lalwani, Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav, MD of Metro Rail Corporation S. Krishna Chaitanya, and senior officials participated in the inaugural ride.

