Indore bags best smart city award; MP tops states list

President Draupadi Murmu awarded Madhya Pradesh with the best state and Indore the smartest city during the India Smart Cities Conclave 2023 under an outstanding performance in Smart City Mission in Indore of MP on Wednesday.

MP governor Mangubhai Patel, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Union Minister for Housing and Urban Development Hardeep Singh Puri were present on this occasion.

MP Urban Development and Housing Minister Bhupendra Singh along with his officials of the department Principal Secretary Neeraj Mandloi, and Commissioner Bharat Yadav received the award during the event which was organised at the Brilliant Convention Centre in the city.

The best Smart City award was received by Indore among 100 cities of its kind in the country, which is also the cleanest city in the country.

Collector of the district Illia Raja T, Commissioner of the

Municipal Corporation Harshika Singh and Chief Executive Officer of the Indore Smart City Development Limited Divyank Singh received the award from the President.

Addressing the Conclave, President Murmu said that by 2047, the total contribution of cities to GDP would be more than 80 per cent by that time. ‘We have to make a roadmap for the future and move forward on it - keeping in mind the growing aspirations and needs of the cities and their residents,’ the President said.

The President said that we have to achieve our objectives by moving towards Sustainable

Development Goals (SDGs), the aim of SDG 11 is to make cities and human settlements inclusive, safe, resilient and sustainable.

This goal underlines the importance of holistic and inclusive development of cities, she said.

The President congratulated all the award winners focusing on the first rankers Madhya Pradesh and Indore at the Conclave. Madhya Pradesh’s five smart cities also received 10 awards in different categories.

Chandigarh got the best Union Territory Award while Tamil Nadu received the second and Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh jointly got the third rank award.

On this occasion, Governor Patel said that Madhya Pradesh is creating new dimensions of

development keeping in view the needs of the future, an unprecedented experiment of inclusive development is being done here.

CM Chouhan said that we all are proud that Madhya Pradesh has got the title of being the best state in the country.

Congratulating the people of the state, the CM said that under the Smart City Mission, work has been done to convert dreams into reality in the state.

On Indore getting the best Award, he said that Indore, the city of dreams and cleanliness, is used to being at the top in every phase, Chief Minister Chouhan also said.

Union Minister Puri said that the Smart City Mission is a symbol of the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and its progress is remarkable.

Out of 100 smart cities, Indore has become a model for the entire country due to the work done in cleanliness, waste management, carbon credit and development of public space, he said.

‘We will work collectively to keep it up in the upcoming phase too. I wish to give the credit of the award to the

team of all our officials

and field staff who are executing the works with diligently and concentration,’ Bharat Yadav, the Commissioner of Urban Development and Administration Department, told Millennium Post.