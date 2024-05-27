Indore admin removes loudspeakers from religious places; Muslims object

Indore: The administration in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore has taken down 437 loudspeakers from religious places of different communities in the last two days, while a delegation of the Muslim community objected to the move on Monday.

As per the state government’s directions, 437 loudspeakers were removed from 258 religious places of different communities in the city in the last 48 hours, a police official said.

An appeal has also been made to the management of these places not to use loudspeakers in the future, he said.

A delegation led by Indore’s Shahar Qazi, Mohammad Ishrat Ali, met Collector Ashish Singh to voice its concerns over the action. Talking to reporters after the meeting, Ali said, “Be it temples or mosques, loudspeakers have been removed from all the religious places in the city. We demand loudspeakers be allowed in religious places within the permissible noise limit as per the guidelines of the Supreme Court.”

People complain about DJs playing music loudly at weddings, and in such a situation, DJs should also be banned, he said. “Why are restrictions being imposed on loudspeakers only in religious places?” he said. District Magistrate Ashish Singh said loudspeakers had been removed on the state government’s instructions, and everyone must follow the directive.