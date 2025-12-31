Indore: 7 dead, over 1,000 fall ill after suspected water contamination

Bhopal: At least seven people have died and more than 1,000 residents have fallen ill in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore after allegedly consuming contaminated drinking water supplied through a government pipeline in the Bhagirathpura area, officials said on Tuesday.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav announced an ex gratia assistance of Rs 2 lakh each for the families of the deceased and said the state government would bear the entire cost of treatment of all affected patients.

Taking serious note of the incident, the Chief Minister directed the Indore district administration and the health department to ensure prompt, comprehensive and high-quality medical care for all those affected. Stressing that there should be no lapses in treatment, he instructed officials to maintain strict vigilance, ensure the immediate availability of medicines, specialist services and all necessary resources, and take timely action to prevent any further deterioration in patients’ health.

The outbreak, marked by symptoms such as vomiting and diarrhoea, has been reported since December 24, leading to the hospitalisation of scores of residents. According to health authorities, 111 patients are currently undergoing treatment in government and private hospitals, while more than 1,000 others have been treated for milder symptoms.

Urban Development and Housing minister Kailash Vijayvargiya, who represents the Indore-1 Assembly constituency, said residents had been complaining for nearly 15 days about foul-smelling and muddy water being supplied through the Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) pipeline, but the issue was not addressed in time.

“When I visited the affected area, residents told me they had repeatedly complained to the concerned officials, but no action was taken. Our immediate priority is to ensure proper treatment for patients. Thereafter, strict action will be taken against officials found responsible,” Vijayvargiya told Millennium Post.

The minister visited hospitals and reviewed the situation, directing private hospitals to provide free treatment to affected residents, with the state government bearing the expenses. He also said more than 70 water samples had been collected for laboratory testing.

Indore CMHO Madhav Prasad Hassani said an extensive health survey was conducted in the affected locality, covering over 12,000 people across 2,700 households. “More than 1,000 individuals were found with symptoms and were provided immediate medical care and medication,” he said, confirming the deaths.

IMC Commissioner Dileep Yadav said inspections revealed a leakage in the main water supply line near a toilet at a police check post, allowing sewage to mix with the drinking water pipeline. “The toilet has been shut and repaired. Water supply will be restored only after repairs and testing,” he said, adding that water tankers were being deployed in the area.