Indore: 6 hospitalised after eating contaminated food

Indore: Six people have been admitted to a hospital after consuming contaminated food in Bhagirathpura area of Indore, a health department official said on Monday.

Bhagirathpura was the epicentre of the diarrhoea outbreak caused by contaminated drinking water that had claimed at least 22 lives.

“Around 60 people had eaten food at a birthday party in Bhagirathpura late Saturday night. Following this, some people developed health problems on Sunday,” Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO) Dr Madhav Hasani stated.