Indonesian Navy chief holds talks with Admiral Tripathi, CDS Gen Chauhan

New Delhi: Indonesian Navy Chief Admiral Muhammad Ali on Monday held separate talks with his Indian counterpart Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi and Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan focusing on boosting bilateral maritime ties to ensure security and stability in key waterways.

The meetings came two days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto vowed to jointly work towards achieving safe and secure sea lanes in the region.

The resolve by the two countries to expand maritime security cooperation came against the backdrop of China’s increasing military muscle-flexing in the South China Sea.

The Indian Navy said the meeting between Admiral Tripathi and Admiral Ali was focused on deepening maritime cooperation and strengthening ties between the “two close” maritime neighbours.

“Their discussions focused on vital areas across operations, training and capacity building,” it said.

Together, our navies are committed to enhancing maritime cooperation through increased interoperability, training, and robust information sharing to ensure security and stability in the shared maritime domain, the Navy said on ‘X’.

Indonesia is keen to procure BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles from India and there could be an announcement to this effect in the next few months.