Indo-US HADR amphibious exercise begins

New Delhi: The 4th edition of the bilateral joint Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) amphibious exercise between India and the United States, titled ‘TIGER TRIUMPH 2025’, commenced with a grand opening ceremony onboard the Indian Navy’s INS Jalashwa (L41) on Tuesday.

The exercise symbolizes the growing convergence of US-India strategic maritime interests and highlights the strengthening defence partnership between the two nations. The primary objective of this edition is to enhance interoperability and conduct combined joint all-domain operations during large-scale HADR missions.

The harbour phase of the exercise is being conducted at Visakhapatnam from April 1-7, focusing on planning and preparing for various training activities at sea. The phase also aims to build on the procedural framework established in previous editions of Tiger TRIUMPH. Training and Subject Matter Expert Exchange (SMEE) events will cover specialized subjects including special operations, emergency medical responses, and operations spanning the air, maritime, cyber, and space domains.

The sea phase is scheduled from April 8-12. During this phase, the bilateral forces will focus on maritime, amphibious, and HADR operations under the guidance of a Joint Combined Command and Control Center.

The Indian Navy’s participation includes the INS Jalashwa with its landing crafts and helicopters, INS Mumbai (D62), INS Gharial (L23), INS Shakti (A57), PBI Long-Range Maritime Reconnaissance Aircraft, MH60R Helicopters, and Hawk Aircraft. The Indian Army will be represented by an Infantry Battalion group, including Mechanised Forces and Special Operations Forces from all three services. Cyber and Space specialists will also take part. The Indian Air Force will demonstrate the C130, Mi-17 V5, and air-portable BHISMA medical equipment. The US Task Force will feature the USS Comstock (LSD 45) with embarked U.S. Marines from the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit and the 1st Light Armored Recon