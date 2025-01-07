Indo-Pak war veteran Havaldar Baldev Singh passes away in Rajouri at 93

Jammu: Veteran soldier Havaldar (retd) Baldev Singh, who fought four wars against Pakistan, passed away at his residence in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district, a defence spokesman said on Tuesday. He was 93.

The revered war hero passed away due to natural causes in his hometown Naushera on Monday, the spokesman said, adding that his last rites will be performed with full military honours at his village later on Tuesday.

Born on September 27, 1931, at Naunihal village, Singh was just 16 when he volunteered to join the Bal Sena Force under the leadership of Brigadier Usman, Commander of the 50 Para Brigade, during the battle of Naushera and Jhangar in 1947-48.

The Bal Sena, a group of local boys aged 12 to 16, served as despatch runners for the Indian Army in the critical moments of these battles.

In recognition of their bravery, the then prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru honoured the Bal Sainiks, presenting them with gramophones, watches, and the opportunity to join the Army.

Singh enlisted in the Army on November 14, 1950, and served the force with dedication and valour for nearly three decades, the spokesman said.

His service spanned multiple wars, including the 1961, 1962, and 1965 India-Pakistan wars.

Despite retiring in October 1969, Singh was recalled during the India-Pakistan war of 1971, when served in the 11 JAT Battalion (25 Infantry Division) for an additional eight months before returning to civilian life, the spokesman said.

Throughout his career, Singh received numerous honours for his service, including recognition by Nehru, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, former vice-president Hamid Ansari, and several other distinguished leaders, he said, adding that Singh's contributions to the nation serve as an inspiring testament to patriotism and courage.

"Singh’s legacy lives on as a living legend, deeply respected for his service to the country," the spokesman said.