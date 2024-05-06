‘Indo-Pak conflict to have serious consequences for J&K’

Srinagar: National Conference president Farooq Abdullah has said dialogue is the only way to resolve issues between India and Pakistan as any confrontation will have serious consequences for the people of J&K. Reacting to a recent statement of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on taking back Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), Abdullah said on Sunday that no one was going to stop him. Singh said India will never give up its claim on PoK but it won’t have to capture it with force because its people, on their own, would want to be part of India after seeing the development in Kashmir.