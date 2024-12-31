Indo-Nepal joint military exercise begins at Saljhandi

New Delhi: The 18th India-Nepal combined battalion-level military training exercise ‘Surya Kiran’ commenced at Saljhandi, Nepal, on Tuesday and will continue till January 13, 2025.

During the exercise, an Infantry Battalion each from the Indian Army and the Nepali Army will be training together to develop inter-operability and share their experience of unorthodox modes of warfare including counter insurgency and counter terrorist operations and also on humanitarian assistance & disaster relief operations.

A traditional opening ceremony was organised to mark the commencement of the exercise in which both contingents marched in harmony to the Indian and Nepali military tunes.

Major Gen Prem Bahadur Gurung, General Officer Commanding Mid-West Division, Nepal Army addressed the gathering and exhorted the contingents to gain from each other’s rich experience, enmesh the interoperability while simultaneously strengthening the brotherhood existing among the two nations.