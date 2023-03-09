Indo-French 2-day joint military exercise ‘FRINJEX-23’ concludes

The Maiden Joint Military Exercise, ‘FRINJEX-23’ between Indian Army and French Army has concluded at Pangode Military Station, here

The two-day exercise, concluded on Wednesday, was aimed at enhancing inter-operability, coordination and cooperation between both forces at tactical level, a Defence release said here on Thursday..

It is for the first time both the nations are engaging in this format with each contingent comprising a Company Group.

The French contingent, led by Major Kalfon, is part of the French Marine Regiment on board DIXMUDE mission and the other side Indian Army contingent was led by Major Atul Kokar.

The troops from both armies took part in Yoga activities, Night Training exercise and Joint Technology & weapon display, fusing conducted during the two days Joint exercise, the release said.

The exercise was unique in its concept and achieved its core moto – “Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief Operations in a Contested Environment”.

Members of both contingents also exchanged their expertise on varied operational aspects.

The exercise will fortify the long-standing bond of friendship and enhance the avenues of defence cooperation between Indian and France, it said.

Brigadier Lalit Sharma, Station Commander of Pangode Military Station, felicitated the members of French Contingent and presented them with mementos.