Individual facing casteism has right to change surname: HC

New Delhi: It is permissible for an individual to change his or her surname to avoid being identified with any particular caste “that may be a cause of prejudice”, Delhi High Court has said.

The court also said that the change would not lead to the advantage of any reservation or any other benefit that might be available to the adopted caste/surname. “The right to identity is an intrinsic part of the right to life under Article 21 of the Constitution. There is no denying the fact that the right to life includes within its ambit, the right to live with dignity, which includes not being tied down by casteism that a person may face on account of the caste to which they belong. Thus, if a person wants to change his or her surname, so as not to be identified with any particular caste...is permissible,” said the single-judge bench of justice Mini Pushkarna in an order on May 19.

The court was hearing a plea moved by two brothers challenging the letter issued by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on June 1, 2017, refusing to change their father’s surname in their 10th and 12th board certificates.

The bench quashed the letter and directed CBSE “to forthwith carry out the requisite changes” in the 10th and 12th certificates of the petitioners to reflect the changed name of their father.

However, the court clarified that the change in the surname in CBSE certificates “shall entail only the change in their father’s name and not the change of their caste for them” to take advantage of any reservation or other benefit.

The plea stated that the name of the duo’s father in their Class 10th and 12th certificates issued by CBSE was reflected as Lakshman Mochi. So their father decided to change his surname from Mochi to Nayak due to caste-based “discrimination almost every day of his life”, it said. He published a note in the newspaper about the change of his name by way of publication in the Gazette of India. The court observed that the denial by CBSE for carrying out the requisite change in their certificates was “totally unjustified”.

It further said: “It is to be noted that the petitioners have every right to have an identity which gives them an honourable and respectable identity in society. If the petitioners have suffered any disadvantage on account of their surname and have faced social prejudices due to the same, they are certainly entitled to a change of their identity that gives respectability to the petitioners in the societal structure.”