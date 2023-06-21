Indira Rasoi: Over 13 lakh plates served in Rajasthan

JAIPUR: Indira Rasoi that was started in all the urban local bodies of the state to provide food for Rs 8 per plate to the needy and poor is now being liked by foreigners also. They enjoy the taste, quality of the nutritious foodserved here. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot started Indira Rasoi with a pledge ‘no one sleeps hungry’. Till now, more than 13.04 lakh plates have been served across the state.



Anuradha Puran, a tourist from Mauritius saw the signboard of Indira Rasoi near Jal Mahal in Jaipur and had food there.

“I had food in restaurants and hotels here, but when I had

food at Indira Rasoi, it was nutritious and was homemade food. I had a stomach full of food for just Rs 8,” she said.

She was surprised at the cost and at the same time she felt happy that this Rasoi is proving helpful for the poor and labourers to have their food at such a cheap price.

Monika Gupta of Hahnemann Charitable Mission Society, who runs this Indira Rasoi at Jal Mahal said that following the tradition of ‘Atithi Devo Bhava’ (Guest is God) whoever comes to Indira Rasoi is made to sit with respect and served food.

Gehlot in August 2020 started Indira Rasoi in all the 358 urban bodies in the state and with the increasing popularity, the number was increased and currently 992 Indira Rasoi are successfully functioning in the urban areas.

According to the budget announcement 2023-24, it is proposed to start 1000 Indira Rasois in rural areas also.

Special attention is paid to the quality of the food. The common man gets balanced food for which each plate has 100 grams of dal, 100 grams of subji, 250 grams chapati and pickle. The CM emphasises on maintaining quality for which he himself inspects these kitchens often and also has food.