IndiGo boosts connectivity from Chennai with direct flights to WB’s Durgapur

Kolkata: Low-cost carrier IndiGo on Friday announced direct flights between Chennai and Durgapur in West Bengal from May 16.



The airline will operate direct flights between the two cities three times a week on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, the airline said in a statement.

The flights from Chennai will leave for Durgapur at 5.45 am and reach there at 8.25 am. The return flight will take off from Durgapur at 8.55 am and land in Chennai at 11.25 am.

The direct flight to Durgapur will boost domestic connectivity from the capital city of Tamil Nadu, the statement said.

With the addition of Chennai, IndiGo will operate 28 weekly flights from Durgapur to metro cities, including Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad.

This new connection will offer more options to travellers from Durgapur to connect to other domestic and international destinations via Chennai, the statement said.

With the presence of major automobile manufacturing units and allied industries around the city, Chennai, the capital of Tamil Nadu, is also called the ‘Detroit of India’.

Located in the Paschim Bardhaman district of West Bengal, Durgapur is an industrial city, and it hosts a very mineral-rich belt.