India’s vice chiefs of three armed forces soar in indigenous Tejas

New Delhi: To boost India’s growing defence capabilities and commitment to self-reliance, in a landmark event the Vice Chiefs of the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force made history by jointly flying in the indigenously manufactured Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas. This unprecedented flight, which took place over the skies of Jodhpur, marks a significant milestone for India’s defence forces, highlighting the nation’s advancing integrated defence capabilities and the seamless integration of its armed forces.



The flight was led by Vice Chief of Air Staff (VCAS) Air Marshal AP Singh, who piloted the lead fighter, while Vice Chief of the Army Staff, Lt Gen NS Raja Subramani, and Vice Chief of the Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Krishna Swaminathan, flew in the Tejas twin seater. Their joint participation in the exercise underscores the growing focus on cross-domain cooperation, with the land, sea, and air forces working together to face modern challenges.

Further, officials claimed that this unique event symbolises the unity and coordination among India’s defence forces, showcasing their leadership and the nation’s Indigenous defence manufacturing prowess. The flight took place during the Indian Air Force’s (IAF) Exercise ‘Tarang Shakti’ 2024, India’s first multi-national exercise aimed at enhancing interoperability and operational coordination among participating Friendly Foreign Countries (FFCs). The IAF-led exercise, which includes an array of participants, aims to foster closer ties and strengthen cooperation across various capacities.

The inclusion of the Tejas in this mission underscores the critical role Indigenous platforms are playing in modernising India’s defence infrastructure.

Designed by the Aeronautical Design Agency (ADA) and developed and produced by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), the Tejas is a state-of-the-art multi-role fighter. It represents a significant achievement for India’s ‘Make in India’ initiative, designed to meet the needs of the nation’s armed forces while reducing reliance on imports.

The Tejas’ participation in the exercise highlights the progress India has made in indigenous defence manufacturing and its determination to enhance its strategic autonomy.