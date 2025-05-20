India’s veteran nuclear pioneer MR Srinivasan dies aged 95

Udhagamandalam (Tamil Nadu): Veteran scientist and former Chairman of the Atomic Energy Commission, MR Srinivasan, who played a key role in the country’s indigenous nuclear energy programme, died here on Tuesday, his family said.

He was 95 and is survived by wife and daughter.

“We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of Dr M R Srinivasan, former Chairman of the Atomic Energy Commission and Secretary, Department of Atomic Energy (DAE),” the family said in a statement.

It said Srinivasan joined the DAE in September 1955 and began his distinguished career working alongside Dr Homi Bhabha on the construction of the country’s first nuclear research reactor, Apsara, which achieved criticality a year later.

In 1959, he was appointed as the Principal Project Engineer for the construction of India’s first atomic power station. “His leadership continued to shape the nation’s nuclear program when, in 1967, he took charge as Chief Project Engineer of the Madras Atomic Power Station (MAPS),” the statement said.

He held several key positions of national importance, such as the Director of the Power Projects Engineering Division, DAE, and Chairman of the Nuclear Power Board. “In these roles, he oversaw the planning, execution, and operation of all nuclear power projects across the country.”

“In 1987, he was appointed Chairman of the Atomic Energy Commission and Secretary of the Department of Atomic Energy. That same year, he became the Founder-Chairman of the Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL). Under his leadership, 18 nuclear power units were developed—seven of which were operational, seven under construction, and four in the planning stage,” the statement added.

In recognition of his outstanding contributions to India’s nuclear energy program, Dr Srinivasan was awarded the Padma Vibhushan, one of the nation’s highest civilian honors.

District Collector Lakshmi Bhavya Tanneeru paid floral tributes to the mortal remains of Srinivasan.