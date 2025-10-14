India’s system driven by ‘justice rather than punishment’, says HM Amit Shah

Jaipur: Union Home minister Amit Shah on Monday described the implementation of the three new criminal laws as a historic reform and the biggest overhaul of India’s criminal justice system in the 21st century.

Under the old system, cases would drag on for 25 to 30 years without sentencing, depriving people of timely justice. The new system will change that, Shah said after inaugurating an exhibition in Jaipur, where he was given a demo of criminal investigation and prosecution under the new laws.

The exhibition at the Jaipur Exhibition and Convention Centre (JECC) showcases the shift in India’s criminal justice system from a punitive approach to one focused on justice and transparency.

“The three new laws will provide easy and timely access to justice for all. Through new criminal laws, our criminal justice system will be driven by justice rather than punishment,” Shah said.

“The image of the judicial system is such that people often feel discouraged. These new laws will make justice simpler, faster and more accessible,” he said.

Shah exuded confidence that after the complete implementation of these laws, India’s criminal justice system will become the “most modern in the world”.

The new laws -- Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam -- came into effect on July 1, 2024, replacing the colonial-era Indian Penal Code, Code of Criminal Procedure, and Indian Evidence Act.

On time-bound procedures introduced under the new laws, Shah said there was initial scepticism about meeting the deadlines, such as filing chargesheets within 60 days for regular offences and 90 days for serious crimes.

“However, within a year of implementation, over 50 per cent of chargesheets are now being filed on time in the country. I am confident that this figure will rise to 90 per cent in another year,” he said. The government has trained lakhs of police personnel, thousands of judicial officers and staff from forensic labs and prisons to ensure effective rollout of the new system.

Shah said the reforms will also reduce the need for physical appearances in court.

“Accused persons will be presented via video conferencing from jail and police officers, bank employees, doctors and forensic experts will also be able to appear through video conferencing. This will save both time and money,” he said.

This will also reduce the chances of undertrial prisoners escaping from police custody, he said.

According to Shah, provisions for filing e-FIR and Zero FIR are aimed at simplifying the initial stages of filing complaints.