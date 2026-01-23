India’s spiritual awakening a global necessity, says Amit Shah

HARIDWAR: Union Home and Cooperation minister Amit Shah addressed the “Centenary Year Ceremony – 2026” event organised by the Gayatri Parivar in Haridwar on Thursday.



The event marked the birth centenary of Mata Bhagwati Devi Sharma and the centenary year of the Akhand Deep. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami was also present at the ceremony.

Speaking at the Akhand Jyoti Conference, Amit Shah said, “Haridwar is a holy meeting point of religion, spirituality, and culture. The ambience here is a symbol of unbroken energy and consciousness. The spiritual reconstruction of India will not only benefit the country but the whole world, just as the vision of great thinkers like Swami Vivekananda, Maharshi Aurobindo, and Pandit Ram Sharma Acharya,” he said.

The Home minister said that Pandit Ram Sharma Acharya selected the path of personal change to rekindle Indian spirituality and culture and to awaken the divine consciousness in every individual. He brought spirituality from the temples to the lives of common people through the Gayatri Mantra. Shah said that the Gayatri Parivar now leads 15 crore followers in more than 100 countries, which is a testament to the power of Pandit Ram Sharma’s thoughts and actions.

Pointing out that the year 1925-26 was a year of national resurgence, Shah said that the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, Gita Press, and the Gayatri movement all have their roots in this period, as it was a “divinely significant” moment in Indian history. While 100 years represent completeness in an individual’s life, Shah said that for institutions that are involved in the process of social and spiritual transformation, it is a fresh start.