India’s space missions deliver on budget, fuelling global interest

New Delhi: As Indian astronaut Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla embarks on his mission aboard Axiom Mission 4, attention is turning to the scientific outcomes and the economic model behind India’s space missions. Speaking to Millennium Post following the launch, Union Minister of State Jitendra Singh underlined that India’s space programme remains one of the most cost-effective in the world—an advantage that draws global attention and investment.

Responding to a question on the cost structure, Singh pointed out that the Rs 500 crore investment in the latest mission is modest compared to international standards. “Gaganyaan has a budget of Rs 10,000 crore, Chandrayaan was executed within Rs 6,000 crore, while a failed Russian lunar mission cost Rs 26,000 crore,” he said.

India, he added, maximises the use of natural forces and indigenous technologies to curb expenses. “We save on costs without compromising on output. That’s the hallmark of ISRO’s missions, and the reforms introduced by Prime Minister Modi have only expanded these efficiencies.”

Singh also acknowledged the growing role of private players in India’s space journey. When asked about the private to government financial input ratio, he noted that it varies with each mission. “For example, collaborations such as the launch of six satellites for Airtel-Mittal illustrate the increasing role of private enterprise, particularly in satellite communications and data services. The private sector is now integral to our growth, not just in funding, but in technology transfer and research,” he said.

International collaborations are also on the rise. Foreign investors are entering the Indian space ecosystem through domestic partnerships, buoyed by the country’s reliability and cost advantage. This has had a cascading effect on youth interest as well — Singh revealed a surge in applications for aerospace internships, indicating a promising talent pipeline. Recognising the demand, the government is scaling up educational infrastructure. Trivandrum’s existing space teaching institute is now being expanded to Agartala (NIT Campus) and Jammu (Central University).

On a lighter but diplomatically symbolic note, Singh acknowledged the role of soft power. Indian astronaut Shukla, who is carrying rajma chawal into space, could resonate globally. “A decade ago, I had proposed giving out small packets of Indian food to journalists. Maybe it’s time we revisit that idea—it might even change your taste,” he quipped. India’s space narrative is not just about missions and milestones but also about frugal innovation.