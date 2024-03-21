India’s resolve to hold free, fair polls underscores resilience of its democratic machinery: Jaishankar

India’s commitment to conducting free, fair and inclusive elections underscores the “resilience and adaptability” of its democratic machinery, illustrating that even amid complexities, the voice of every citizen matters, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has said.

In a video message on Wednesday, he delivered the national statement on behalf of the government of India at the third edition of the ‘Summit for Democracy’ taking place in South Korea. This year’s theme ‘Democracy for Future Generations’ is one that “resonates not just within the borders of India but echoes across the globe”.

“India’s ancient civilisation, marked by profound philosophical traditions, and a deep respect for individual freedoms laid the ground work for the democratic ideals that we cherish today. In the hallowed verses of our ancient texts, we find echoes of democratic principles that advocated for participatory governance, protection of individual rights, and the welfare of the entire society,” he said. Fast forward to the post-Independence era, the framers of India’s Constitution inspired by rich legacy of democratic thoughts, “meticulously crafted” a document that would serve as “a guiding light” for what is today the world’s largest democracy, Jaishankar said.

“The Indian Constitution, a beacon of pluaralism and inclusivity, stands as a testament to the confidence of the founding fathers to create a nation where every citizen regardless of the background, enjoys equal rights and opportunities. The spirit of debate, discourse and consensus building that pervaded our historical past, continues to breathe life into our democratic institutions,” he added.

The external affairs minister said “as we navigate the complexities of the modern world, we draw strength from our heritage that recognise the intrinsic worth and dignity of every individual, mirroring the very essence of democracy.

It is this amalgamation of ancient wisdom and contemporary values that positions India as the ‘Mother of Democracy’.”