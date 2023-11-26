India’s relationship with Malaysia very precious: Indian envoy Reddy

KUALA LUMPUR: Describing India’s relationship with Malaysia as “very precious”, India’s envoy here has said that there is a huge potential for enhanced bilateral trade and investments to bolster their strategic ties.

“This is one relationship which is very important for the region given the proximity, diaspora connect, and the desire of both governments to realise this enhanced strategic partnership,” India’s High Commissioner to Malaysia B N Reddy said.

Talking to a group of Indian journalists who visited Malaysia as part of the ASEAN-India Media Exchange Programme 2023, Reddy said there is a huge potential for both trade and investments between the two countries.

He described the relationship with Malaysia as “very precious” for India and said the two countries just concluded 65 years of diplomatic relations last year and they are in the process of now realising the enhanced strategic partnership established during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit in 2015. “During the Prime Minister’s visit, it was decided that our engagement with Malaysia would be taken to newer heights wherein covering, I would say the entire spectrum of the relationship,” he said.

He said the real sustenance in the relations comes from the trade and economic investment relations.

“We have USD 20 billion bilateral trade and we expect it to increase to USD 25 billion in the next three years,” Reddy said. In 2022, India was Malaysia’s 11th largest trading partner with total trade amounting to RM 86.22 billion (USD 19.63 billion), an increase of 23.6 per cent compared to the recorded value in 2021.