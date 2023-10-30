India’s rapid development due to stable government, says PM Modi

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said the rapid development being seen in the country and the praise which it is garnering across the world is because of the power of the public that has given a stable government.



Addressing a public rally at Kheralu in Gujarat’s Mehsana district after inaugurating and laying the foundation stones of various development projects worth Rs 5,950 crore, Modi said when he takes a pledge, he fulfils it.

He said Gujarat has experienced how a stable government continuing for a long time has helped in taking one decision after another, benefitting the state.

Earlier, a large number of people gathered at Kheralu and burst into cheers as a chopper carrying the prime minister landed at a makeshift helipad near the venue.

Later, PM Modi, standing in an open car, waved to

the crowd while heading to the venue and many people tried to capture the moment with their mobile phone cameras.

People raised slogans like “Dekho dekho kaun aaya, garibo ka beli aaya” and “Mahilaon ka adhikar- Modi hai toh mumkin hai” on the occasion.

A troupe of artistes performed traditional dances in front of the prime minister’s vehicle as it moved through the crowd towards the stage.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and state BJP chief C R Paatil accompanied the PM at the event.

“At the root of the rapid development being seen in the country and India’s praise in the world is the power of the public that has given a stable government in the country,” Modi said.

“We have experienced how a stable and majority government in Gujarat continuing for a long time has helped us take one decision after another,” he said.

People know very well that the strong pillars laid in the last several years are behind the large projects of development being undertaken and courageous decisions being made, and behind the rapid growth of Gujarat, he said.

“And you know your Narendrabhai, you see me as your own Narendrabhai rather than the prime minister. And you know your Narendrabhai, once he takes a pledge, he fulfils it,” Modi said.

Modi said so far work on the 2,500-km route of the eastern and western dedicated freight corridor has been completed in the last nine years, because of which both passenger and goods trains are reaping benefits.