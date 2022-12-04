India's position as 5th leading economy testifies its rising prestige globally: UP CM

Gorakhpur/Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said India is setting new paradigms in terms of development and its position as the fifth leading economy testifies its rising prestige globally.



"Prime Minister Narendra Modi assumed leadership of the G-20, a group of 20 countries that own 80 per cent of the world's resources. As a leader, our country will guide the whole world," he said.

Adityanath was addressing the inaugural ceremony of the 90th Founder's Week celebrations of Maharana Pratap Education Parishad in Gorakhpur.

Along with the growth of India, its Covid management model will always be discussed.

"Even when COVID-19 had gripped the whole world, the government made sincere efforts towards the interests of its citizens. As India celebrates Azadi's Amrit kaal, its position as the fifth leading economy testifies to its rising prestige globally, he said.

The chief minister said by declaring the National Education Policy during this period, the prime minister had set a big target in front of the country.

"This education policy is paving the way for all-round development. All educational institutions should join the NEP and prepare themselves to discharge their responsibilities towards the society and the nation," he said.

He emphasised that citizens should equally take the responsibility of making the country into the number one economy in the world and Uttar Pradesh into the number one economy in the country.