‘India’s population estimated at 144 crore, 24% in 0-14 age group’

New Delhi: According to the UNFPA’s latest report, India’s population has surged to an estimated 144 crore, with a significant 24 per cent being under the age of 14. The report, titled “Interwoven Lives, Threads of Hope: Ending Inequalities in Sexual and Reproductive Health and Rights,” projects that the population could double within the next 77 years.

With the current figures, India surpasses China’s population of 142.5 crore, positioning itself as the most populous nation. Since the 2011 census, which recorded India’s population at 121 crore, there has been a considerable increase.

The demographic breakdown shows that 17 per cent of the population falls within the 10-19 age bracket, while those aged 10-24 represent 26 per cent. The majority, 68 per cent, are between 15-64 years old, and 7 per cent are 65 years or older. Life expectancy stands at 71 years for men and 74 years for women.

The UNFPA report underscores that three decades of advancements in sexual and reproductive health have largely bypassed the world’s most marginalised groups. In India, child marriage rates stood at 23 per cent from 2006 to 2023. Maternal mortality has seen a significant decline, now accounting for 8 per cent of the global total, a testament to improved healthcare services and efforts to combat gender discrimination.

Despite these strides, disparities in maternal mortality persist across India’s 640 districts. While a third have met the goal of reducing the maternal mortality ratio to below 70 per 100,000 live births, 114 districts report ratios exceeding 210. The highest ratio, 1,671 per 100,000 births, is recorded in Tirap district Arunachal Pradesh, a region with a substantial indigenous population.

The report also highlights that women with disabilities are disproportionately affected by gender-based violence, up to ten times more than those without disabilities. Healthcare improvements have primarily advantaged affluent women and those from ethnic groups with prior better healthcare access.

Vulnerable groups, including women and girls with disabilities, migrants, refugees, ethnic minorities, LGBTQIA+ individuals, people living with HIV, and disadvantaged castes, face increased sexual and reproductive health risks and unequal healthcare access. These vulnerabilities are exacerbated by climate change, humanitarian crises, and mass migration.

In India, Dalit activists are advocating for legal protections against caste-based discrimination, which affects women’s ability to provide for their families and perpetuates cycles of poor health. Nearly half of Dalit women receive no prenatal care, and gender-based violence is used as a tool of oppression.

The report indicates that progress on key health measures is stalling, with 800 women dying daily from childbirth, a figure unchanged since 2016. Additionally, many women

lack the autonomy to refuse sex or choose contraception, with bodily autonomy on the decline in 40 per cent of surveyed countries.

UNFPA Executive Director Dr Natalia Kanem acknowledges the progress made, including a reduction in unintended pregnancies and maternal deaths and the enactment of domestic violence laws in over 160 countries. However, she emphasises that health inequalities are growing, and efforts must continue to reach those most in need through sustained investment and global solidarity.