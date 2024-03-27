India’s ‘most corrupt politicians’ accommodated in BJP, says Congress

The Congress on Wednesday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi over mining baron G Janardhana Reddy rejoining the BJP ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, alleging that “India’s most corrupt politicians” have now been accommodated in the party.

The Congress also asked why has the ruling party rolled the “red carpet for the corrupt” and isn’t the prime minister’s “anti-corruption rhetoric”, completely empty.

Former Karnataka minister Reddy on Monday rejoined the BJP. The Gangavati MLA, who is an accused in an illegal mining case, had formed the Kalyana Rajya Pragati Paksha ahead of the state Assembly polls last year, snapping his two-decade-old association with the BJP.

Reddy merged his KRPP with the BJP as he, along with wife Aruna Lakshmi and some family members, joined the party in the presence of its veteran leader and former chief minister B S Yediyurappa, state president B Y Vijayendra, and others. In a post on X, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said, “India’s most corrupt politicians, down to the last man, have now been accommodated in the Bharatiya Janata Party. They are motivated by two key factors - 1. Participation: Minimum Government, Maximum Loot. 2. Protection: Join the BJP, evade the ED-IT.” agencies