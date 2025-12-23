India's maternal mortality rate dropped significantly due to rise in institutional deliveries: Nadda

Dhar/Betul (MP): Union Health Minister JP Nadda on Tuesday said the institutional delivery rate in the country has increased to 89 per cent, which led to a significant reduction in the maternal mortality rate during childbirth.

He said the Narendra Modi government is striving through healthcare services to ensure that citizens do not fall ill in the first place, adding that measures have been taken to prevent diseases.

"The rate of institutional deliveries in the country has increased to 89 per cent, which led to a significant reduction in the Maternal Mortality Rate (MMR)," Nadda said while addressing a function after laying the foundation stone for medical colleges in Dhar and Betul districts, which will be operated on a public-private partnership (PPP) model.

The MMR measures deaths from pregnancy/childbirth complications per 100,000 live births, indicating maternal health.

"The Narendra Modi government is striving through its healthcare services to ensure that citizens remain healthy and do not fall ill in the first place," the health minister added.

The two medical colleges in Dhar and Betul will be constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 260 crore and Rs 300 crore, respectively, an official said.

Nadda said the upcoming medical colleges will be the first-of-kind in the country to operate on a PPP model, ensuring access to doctors in every village.

He said 11 years ago, India was considered one of the 'fragile five' economies, but has now become the world's fourth-largest economy.

Highlighting achievements of the Modi government in the health sector, Nadda said that in 2014, the country had 387 medical colleges and 51,000 MBBS seats. "The number is increased to 819 medical colleges and 129,000 MBBS seats as of today”.

He said PM Modi has set a target to increase the number of MBBS seats to 75,000 before 2030.

The foundation stone for medical colleges in Katni and Panna will also be laid next month, he said, adding that the number of medical colleges in Madhya Pradesh will increase from the current 33 to more than 50 in the coming years.

Nadda hailed the Mohan Yadav government in Madhya Pradesh for launching an air ambulance service in the state.

He highlighted India's performance on the economic front under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

"Eleven years ago, India was counted among the 'fragile five' economies, but under the leadership of PM Modi, we have become the world's fourth-largest economy. Very soon, we are going to become the world's third-largest economy," Nadda said.

The International Monetary Fund says that the pace of development is slow worldwide, but India stands tall. The World Bank describes India's economic policy as a shining ray of hope, he added.

The BJP president accused the Congress of neglecting the development of the tribal region in MP.

"Our tribal brothers and sisters have supported the Congress for a long time, but has this party done anything to bring about a change in the lives of this community?" he asked.

Dhar and Betul districts fall in the tribal belt once dominated by the Congress.

Nadda's visit to Madhya Pradesh comes days after the Mohan Yadav government completed two years in office on December 13.

"We believe in a culture of accountability, and we say with conviction that we have delivered on what we promised, and even done things that we didn't promise. We are in politics with a spirit of service and not to indulge in power," Nadda added.

Addressing the programme, CM Yadav said MP had only five medical colleges till 2002-03. "Their number is increased to 33 now,” he added.

Six government-run medical colleges have become operational in MP in the last two years, including in tribal areas of Singrauli and Sheopur, Yadav said.

He said the state government has sanctioned 354 posts for senior resident doctors.

Yadav informed that more than 12.5 million people have been screened as part of the sickle cell anaemia campaign in MP.

Highlighting various measures taken by the state government to ramp up health infrastructure, Yadav said hospitals in Tikamgarh, Neemuch, Singrauli, Sheopur, and Dindori are being upgraded with 800 beds, and 810 new posts for doctors are being sanctioned.

Responding to the popular demand to rename Multai town in Betul district, the chief minister announced that it will be known as Mooltapi.

"Whenever we receive a proposal, we will forward it to the Centre for approval," he said.

Reacting to a demand raised by Union MoS for Tribal Affairs, Durgadas Uikey, the chief minister announced plans to set up a tribal museum in Betul district.