India’s longest train Vivek Express to run 4 days a week from May

Maligaon: The Northeast Frontier Railway has decided to increase the frequency of India’s longest train 15906/ 15905 (Dibrugarh- Kanniyakumari-Dibrugarh) Vivek Express from existing bi-weekly to four days a week.

Train No. 15906 (Dibrugarh-Kanniyakumari) Vivek Express which is now running on Saturday and Tuesday, will run on every Saturday, Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday w.e.f. May 7, 2023. Similarly, train No. 15905 (Kanniyakumari-Dibrugarh) Vivek Express which is now running on Thursday and Sunday, will run on every Wednesday, Thursday, Saturday and Monday w.e.f. May 11.

Train No. 15906 (Dibrugarh-Kanniyakumari) Vivek Express departing from Dibrugarh at 19:25 hours will reach Kanniyakumari at 22:00 hours on fourth day of journey.

In return direction, train number 15905 (Kanniyakumari-Dibrugarh) Vivek Express departs from Kanniyakumari at 17:20 hours and reaches Dibrugarh at 20:50 hours on fourth day of the journey.

The composition of this train comprises 22 coaches, consisting of 01 AC two tier, 04 AC three tier, 11 sleeper class, 03 general seating, 01 pantry car and 02 power cum luggage rakes.