India’s late but strong entry into semiconductors; exports soon: Amit Shah

Bhopal: Acknowledging that India entered the semiconductor sector later than several global economies, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said the country has nevertheless made a strong beginning and will soon start exporting semiconductors.

Addressing the Abhyuday Madhya Pradesh Growth Summit in Gwalior on the occasion of the 101st birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Shah said India is steadily moving towards self-reliance in strategic sectors such as semiconductors, digital technology and advanced manufacturing.

“We entered the semiconductor sector late, but our start has been strong. The day is not far when India will export semiconductors to the world,” Shah said.

Highlighting India’s economic trajectory, Shah said the country is on track to become the world’s third-largest economy, with Madhya Pradesh playing a key role. He praised Chief Minister Mohan Yadav’s leadership, saying transparent policies and a favourable investment climate have placed the state among the top three in attracting investment proposals.

Recalling Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Shah said the former Prime Minister was a great orator, sensitive poet and an “ajatashatru” in politics, who laid the foundation for modern infrastructure and strategic self-reliance through decisive governance, including the nuclear tests and the Kargil victory.

Shah also noted that India’s foreign exchange reserves have crossed a record $700 billion.

Praising Yadav’s Regional Industry Conclaves, Shah said the projects unveiled were a direct outcome of the initiative. Recalling Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Vibrant Gujarat model, he said the regional conclaves would ensure balanced and inclusive development by tapping the potential of every region.

Shah said former chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had shed Madhya Pradesh’s “BIMARU” tag, and that Chief Minister Mohan Yadav is now carrying the state forward with renewed energy and vision.

During the event, Shah inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for 1,118 industrial projects involving an investment of Rs 2.17 lakh crore, along with infrastructure projects worth Rs 5,010 crore under the MPRDC, MPBDC, and the MSME sector. He also distributed Rs 725 crore in investment incentive assistance and released a coffee table book.

He launched the e-Zero FIR facility to strengthen cybercrime response, making Madhya Pradesh the second state after New Delhi to roll out the system, and presented land allotment letters, letters of intent to industrialists.

Placing India’s rise in a global context, Shah said the country has made unprecedented gains in digital infrastructure, fintech and manufacturing under Prime Minister Modi, citing 125 crore internet connections, global leadership in UPI transactions and vaccine production, and noting that Vande Bharat train components will be manufactured in Madhya Pradesh.

CM Yadav said that under PM Modi’s leadership, Madhya Pradesh is shaping a new model of investment, employment and inclusive development. He said the summit would boost industrial expansion and jobs, adding that the state was declared Naxalism-free on December 11 and is implementing investment proposals worth Rs 8.5 lakh crore.