India’s hydropower generation increases by 10%

Chandigarh: By taking the lead in implementing the projects of the Centre in synergy with the state governments, Union Power Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has ensured a 10 percent increase in hydropower generation in the country.

As per available data, during 2024-25 (April 2024 to February 2025), hydropower generation was 1,39,780 million units (MU), while it was 1,27,038 MU during the same period in 2023-24, which shows an approximate 10 percent increase in hydropower generation.

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the country is not only moving towards self-sufficiency in power generation but is also capable of exporting electricity to neighboring countries. At the same time, the government aims to increase the renewable energy capacity in 2025-26 to 34,855 MW.

Alongside, the Centre aims to promote hydropower projects in hilly areas and focus on making solar energy a major option in the plains.

Furthermore, there is also a plan to set up thermal power plants in the states which produce coal.

Presently, the Union minister is focusing on power plant and transmission upgrades along with grid stations across the country. Recently, Khattar chaired a meeting of the National Transmission Committee, emphasising the expansion of the Interstate Transmission System (ISTS) by preparing implementation packages for major transmission projects.

According to the mid-term review of the 20th Electricity Energy Survey, the demand of consumers in the country is expected to be 277 GW in 2025-26, whereas the current installed generation capacity of the country is 470 GW.

The government has addressed the serious issue of power shortage by adding 238 GW generation capacity since April 2014. Since 2014, 2,01,088 circuit kilometre (CKM) transmission lines, 7,78,017 MVA transformation capacity and 82,790 MW inter-regional capacity have been added, which has the capacity to transfer 1,18,740 MW of electricity from one corner of the country to another.In Himachal Pradesh, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, a target of 6040 MW production has been set in the Central, state and private sectors in 2025-26.

Along with this, 9280 MW of electricity will be produced through thermal power plants in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and Telangana, officials said.