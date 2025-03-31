'India's Got Latent' row: SC to hear podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia's plea tomorrow

New Delhi: The Supreme Court is slated to hear on Tuesday a plea filed by podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia in connection with multiple FIRs filed against him over his comment on parents and sex on comic Samay Raina's YouTube show "India's Got Latent". A bench of Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh is likely to hear the matter. On March 3, the top court had allowed Allahbadia to resume his podcast "The Ranveer Show" subject to maintaining "morality and decency" and making it suitable for viewers of all ages. The order had come after Allahbadia's submission that the podcast was his only source of livelihood and about 280 people he employed depended on the show.

The court had modified its February 18 order barring Allahbadia and his associates from airing any show on YouTube or any other audio or visual platform. Allahbadia, popularly known as BeerBiceps, faces multiple FIRs for his comment on parents and sex on comic Samay Raina's YouTube show "India's Got Latent". The bench had also extended the interim protection from arrest granted to Allahbadia till further orders, while asking him to join the investigation in Guwahati. The top court had also expanded the scope of the proceedings and directed the Centre to come up with a draft regulatory mechanism on social media content. The top court had also listed YouTuber Ashish Chanclani's plea for clubbing of the FIRs along with a similar plea of Allahbadia. On February 18, the top court granted interim protection from arrest to Allahbadia while calling his comments "vulgar" and saying he had a "dirty mind" which put the society to shame. Aside from Allahbadia and Raina, others named in the case in Assam are comics Chanchlani, Jaspreet Singh and Apoorva Makhija.