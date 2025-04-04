India’s glory unfolds through Pamban Bridge

Chennai: When a nation is led by strong leadership with a visionary approach, new milestones are achieved.

Such monumental achievements fill the country with pride, instil a deep sense of honour in every citizen and motivate them to give their best for the nation’s progress. India, too, is blessed with a strong and far-sighted leader in PM Narendra Modi.

Under his visionary leadership, the nation has soared to new heights over the past 10 years, with Indian Railways, the lifeline of the country, setting new benchmarks for excellence. The trio of Vande Bharat, Amrit Bharat and Namo Bharat has transformed the nation’s railways, ushering in a new era of efficiency and connectivity.

The construction of the Chenab and Anji bridges to enable direct train connectivity to Kashmir has strengthened India’s stature. In the same vein, the newly built Pamban Bridge, connecting Rameswaram to mainland India, has given Indian infrastructure a new identity.

The successful completion of major projects aimed at strengthening infrastructure has proven that the nation’s development trajectory is moving in the right direction.

Constructing a bridge over the sea, overcoming the challenges posed by ocean waves, is considered an extremely difficult task. Such projects typically take decades to complete, significantly increasing costs. However, Prime Minister Modi’s clear vision, that ‘he inaugurates the projects he lays the foundation for’, has motivated the country’s bureaucracy and technocracy to complete projects within set timelines.

PM Modi laid the foundation stone for the Pamban Bridge in 2019 and in just five years, the new bridge over the sea, connecting Rameswaram and the Indian mainland, is ready. Now, Modi himself is set to inaugurate this bridge, creating a wave of excitement across the country.

Spanning 2.08 kilometres, the bridge boasts several unique features. It consists of 99 spans of 18.3 metres each and a 72.5-meter vertical lift span. It stands three metres higher than the old bridge, facilitating the passage of larger ships with ease.

The substructure comprises 333 piles, ensuring stability and longevity. Designed for long-term durability, the bridge incorporates anti-corrosion technology, polysiloxane paint, high-quality stainless steel and fibre-reinforced plastic, making it highly resilient.

The construction of the Pamban Bridge has established India’s superiority in design and certification technology. The world now acknowledges that institutions like IIT Chennai and IIT Bombay are fully capable of handling the challenging task of designing sea bridges with precision and efficiency.Rameswaram Island is an integral part of India’s cultural, religious and spiritual heritage. The establishment of the sacred Rameswaram Lingam dates back to the Ramayana era when Lord Ram installed it before embarking on his journey to Lanka in search of Mata Sita.

The Shivling and Rameswaram Temple hold deep faith for millions of Indians. Every year, lakhs of devotees visit Rameswaram for pilgrimage. With the construction of the new Pamban Bridge, direct rail connectivity to Rameswaram from across the country has been re-established, greatly benefiting pilgrims. This will also boost economic activities in Rameswaram, creating new employment opportunities for locals.

In essence, the new Pamban Bridge, which simultaneously represents India’s progress, innovation and heritage, has become a symbol of the Nation’s engineering excellence and strong leadership.

K.Annamalai

Ex IPS and president Tamil Nadu unit of BJP