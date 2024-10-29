India’s global prestige grows with PM’s environmental commitment: MP CM

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Monday said that India’s global standing increased due to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s environmental vision and the country’s strength.

Emphasising the importance of environmental conservation, CM Yadav said it is the most crucial issue at the time, and urged citizens to take responsibility for safeguarding the planet.

Speaking at the pre-CoP (pre-Conference of Parties), on “Global Efforts for Climate Change: States’ Contribution to India’s Commitment” held here, CM Yadav highlighted India’s global identity as a nation dedicated to environmental preservation, underscoring the necessity of harmony between nature and progress.

The event was organised ahead of the United Nations Climate Change Conference scheduled next month in Azerbaijan.

“PM Modi’s efforts and his environmental vision, India’s prestige is elevating in the world, the country’s ambitious goal of achieving 500 Gigawatt of renewable energy by 2030,” CM Yadav said.

“This commitment demonstrates the Prime Minister’s concern for the environment, and we are confident it will help reduce India’s carbon emissions by one billion tons,” he added.

CM Yadav emphasised Madhya Pradesh’s ongoing role in renewable energy, assuring that the state will significantly boost solar energy production in alignment with the

national commitment.

The event was organised by the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Good Governance and Policy Analysis and the MPCOST, with support from Narmada Samagra, Parivi, and Sequoia Icon. The pre-CoP attracted a diverse audience of climate leaders and experts.

Yadav reflected on India’s unique approach to life, which deeply values the connection between humanity, spirituality, and nature.

“Our lifestyle, known for purity in food and water, demonstrates India’s commitment to a responsible and harmonious relationship with the environment,” he added. He also noted that Madhya Pradesh is particularly blessed with rivers, which play a crucial role in maintaining ecological balance.

“Our priority is to maintain the cleanliness of all rivers and sustain our ecosystem. For us, the principle is ‘live and let live’, the CM further added.

Over 200 national and international climate leaders, officials, and experts gathered to discuss Madhya Pradesh’s role in advancing India’s climate goals.

The symposium also included a virtual address by Erik Solheim, former Norwegian minister for International Development and Environment and former executive director of UNDP.

He praised the natural beauty of Madhya Pradesh, stating that the state’s climate initiatives hold significant global relevance.