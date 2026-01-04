India’s first Vande Bharat sleeper train set to debut in West Bengal

KOLKATA: In a major milestone for Indian Railways, West Bengal is set to witness the introduction of the country’s first-ever Vande Bharat Sleeper Train, marking a new chapter in modern rail travel. This landmark initiative reinforces Indian Railways’ commitment to providing world-class, passenger-centric, and technologically advanced services. The indigenously designed and manufactured Vande Bharat Sleeper Train, equipped with state-of-the-art technology, will connect the Greater Kolkata region of West Bengal with the northeastern state of Assam, significantly enhancing interstate connectivity and reducing journey time. The train has been designed to offer superior comfort and convenience during long-distance overnight travel. Ergonomically designed berths with improved cushioning and premium upholstery have been provided. Special climbing arrangements, including honeycomb ladders, ensure safe and easy access to upper berths. The coaches feature enhanced lighting and aesthetically refined interiors, creating a pleasant travel ambience. Modern passenger amenities such as mobile holders, magazine pockets, water bottle holders, snack tables, and spacious luggage areas have been incorporated. Each berth is equipped with an integrated reading light, a 3-pin charging socket, and USB ports (Type A and Type C). For passenger safety, an Emergency Talk Back Unit (ETBU) has been provided to enable direct communication with the Guard in case of emergencies, including medical assistance. The train also features a mini pantry equipped with a boiler, cooler, hot case, refrigeration unit, and bottle crusher.

The introduction of the Vande Bharat Sleeper Train once again underscores Indian Railways’ focus on innovation, safety, comfort, and sustainability, offering passengers a faster and more comfortable long-distance travel experience. Meanwhile, Railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Saturday said Vande Bharat Sleeper trains will be introduced across all states, including Kerala. He made the comments during a press briefing at New Delhi railway station after inspecting the Howrah–Guwahati–Howrah Vande Bharat Sleeper rake, which is set to be launched this month.