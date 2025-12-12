India’s first indigenous Hydrogen fuel cell vessel launched in Varanasi

Varanasi: India took a major leap toward green maritime transformation on Thursday as Union Ports, Shipping and Waterways minister Sarbananda Sonowal flagged off the nation’s first fully indigenous hydrogen fuel cell passenger vessel at Namo Ghat in Varanasi. The milestone marks the beginning of commercial operations of the country’s first maritime vessel powered entirely by hydrogen fuel cells.

Developed using fully indigenous technology, the vessel demonstrates hydrogen propulsion on water for the first time in India. It runs on a Temperature Proton Exchange Membrane fuel cell system that converts stored hydrogen into electricity, releasing only water as a byproduct, making it a zero-emission mode of transport.

Speaking at the launch, Sonowal said the vessel showcases India’s growing commitment to clean and self-reliant mobility under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He described the launch as a crucial step in modernising inland waterways with sustainable technologies while ensuring ecological responsibility along the Ganga. The minister added that the initiative aligns with the government’s goal of achieving net-zero emissions by 2070.

Built by Cochin Shipyard Ltd. (CSL) and owned by the Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI), the hydrogen-powered boat underwent extensive trials before entering service. Its rollout supports the government’s Maritime India Vision 2030 and the longer-term Maritime Amrit Kaal Vision 2047, which emphasise clean fuels and modern water transportation infrastructure.

Designed as a 24-meter catamaran suitable for urban transit, the vessel can seat 50 passengers in an air-conditioned cabin and sails at a service speed of around 6.5 knots. Its hybrid propulsion system integrates hydrogen fuel cells, batteries and solar energy, enabling up to eight hours of operation on a single hydrogen fill. The Indian Register of Shipping has certified the vessel’s safety and performance standards.

To operationalise the pilot project, IWAI, CSL and Inland and Coastal Shipping Ltd. have signed a tripartite agreement covering technical guidance, oversight, safety protocols, financial arrangements and periodic performance evaluations during the trial phase.

Officials said the hydrogen vessel will significantly reduce noise, pollution and congestion, offering a cleaner and faster mobility option for Varanasi’s residents and pilgrims. It is also expected to enhance tourism and create local employment opportunities, making Varanasi one of the first cities globally to adopt hydrogen-powered passenger transport. The vessel’s maiden commercial run covered a five-kilometre stretch from Namo Ghat to Lalita Ghat with ministers, senior officials and dignitaries on board. Minister of State (Independent Charge) Ravindra Jaiswal, Transport Minister Dayashankar Singh, Minister of State Daya Shankar Mishra ‘Dayalu’, several MLAs, and Varanasi Mayor Ashok Kumar Tiwari were present at the event, along with top officials from the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways and IWAI.