India’s first digital museum dedicated to tribal heroes to feature on Kartavya Path

Raipur: The country’s first digital museum dedicated to tribal warrior heroes will be showcased on Kartavya Path during this Republic Day programme in New Delhi. An expert committee of the Ministry of Defence has selected Chhattisgarh’s tableau for the main Republic Day parade.

The digital museum was inaugurated by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi at Nava Raipur Atal Nagar during the silver jubilee celebrations of the formation of Chhattisgarh state. Welcoming the selection of the tableau, Chief Minister Shri Vishnu Deo Sai said that through Chhattisgarh’s tableau, the entire nation will witness the patriotism of the tribal community, exceptional bravery, and tradition of sacrificing lives for principles and values. He described the selection as a matter of pride and enthusiasm for the state.

Chief Minister’s Secretary Shri Rohit Yadav said that proposals for tableaux were submitted by all states to the Ministry of Defence. After a four-month-long selection process, tableaux from a total of 17 states have made it to the final list, including Chhattisgarh. The expert committee highly appreciated the theme and design of the Chhattisgarh tableau and gave its nod for final approval.

Public Relations Commissioner Dr Ravi Mittal said that Chhattisgarh’s tableau is based on the Government of India’s theme, “Swatantrata Ka Mantra – Vande Mataram”. The tableau depicts the sacrifices of tribal heroes in whose honour the country’s first digital museum has been established. He said the digital museum presents the bravery, unity and commitment to freedom shown during tribal uprisings in a manner that is engaging and inspiring for the younger generation.

According to public relations officials, the theme and design of the Chhattisgarh tableau were developed under the guidance of the Public Relations Commissioner. The tableau received final approval after passing through a rigorous five-stage process. Following the selection of the theme and design by the expert committee of the Ministry of Defence, a 3-D model of the tableau was presented. The final approval was granted after the selection of the accompanying music.