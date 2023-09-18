India’s efforts to eradicate TB by 2025 role model for world: Union minister

JAMMU: A public-private partnership (PPP) with integrated strategy is essential to achieve a “TB-mukt Bharat” (tuberculosis-free India), Union minister Jitendra Singh has said.

At an event on Sunday, Singh said India’s efforts to eradicate tuberculosis by 2025 are a role model for the world.

The minister of state in the Prime Minister’s Office was speaking after flagging off the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi (SMVD) Narayana healthcare “TB-Mukt Express”, a mobile medical van that will visit different villages in his parliamentary constituency Udhampur, with the slogan “Chalo Chale TB ko Harane” (let’s defeat TB).

The event coincided with the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“India’s efforts to eradicate TB by 2025 are a role model for the world. The citizens need to work collectively towards TB elimination in the true spirit of ‘Jan Bhagidari’,” Singh said. He said considering the deep societal and economic impact caused by tuberculosis, the BJP-led Centre has placed priority for ‘TB-mukt Bharat.’