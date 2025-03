India’s economy deep in ‘Modi-made crisis’: Congress on rising gold loans

New Delhi: The Congress on Tuesday flagged the issue of rise in gold loans and claimed that the Indian economy is “deep in a Modi-made crisis”.

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh cited the February RBI data and pointed out that gold loans had jumped a whopping 71.3 per cent.

“India’s economy is deep in a Modi-made crisis. Recall that by 2024, widespread and persistent economic stagnation had resulted in a 300 per cent growth in gold loans in just 5 years. Gold loans crossed the Rs. 1 lakh crore mark for the first time ever,” Ramesh said on X.

“The bad news for India’s women now continues to pile up. In February 2025, RBI data showed that gold loans had jumped a whopping 71.3 per cent,” he said.

While bank credit in every other sector has slowed, from housing loans to car loans, distress lending such as gold loans is peaking, Ramesh said.

Not just that, a Cibil-NITI Aayog report showed that gold loans make up nearly 40 per cent of all credit issued to women, and the number of women forced to put up their jewellery has grown by more than 22 per cent in just five years, he said.

“The Modi government has once again demonstrated its complete and utter incompetence in managing the economy. India’s women are paying the price,” Ramesh said.

He also shared on X a media report which stated that gold loan portfolio of banks rose by 71.3 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) till December of the current financial year (FY25) to Rs 1.72 trillion, compared to 17 per cent growth a year ago, on the back of rising prices of the yellow metal and slowdown in unsecured loan following increase in risk weights last year.

He also shared another media report which said the credit market has added 22 per cent more women borrowers annually between 2019 and 2024, adding four crore new women borrowers who lapped up Rs 4.7 trillion of debt against their gold jewellery.