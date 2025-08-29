India's development unprecedented; growing while pursuing low-carbon path: NITI Aayog CEO

New Delhi: India's development journey is unprecedented as the country's economy is growing while pursuing a low-carbon and sustainable path, NITI Aayog CEO B V R Subrahmanyam said on Friday.

Addressing a high-level workshop here, Subrahmanyam said this transition will be energy-intensive, yet India is progressing steadily as per NDCs (nationally determined contributions) and promoting policies such as Mission LiFE.

Climate change is impacting India severely, even as many large emitters are not moving fast enough on their energy transitions, he added.

Noting that mitigation should remain the foremost global responsibility, Subrahmanyam said that requires India to also explore some moonshot technologies to ensure that the country not only keeps pace but sets the trend for sustainable development in decades to come.

Also, speaking at the event, Council on Energy, Environment and Water (CEEW) founder-CEO Arunabha Ghosh said India must develop in a non-linear manner — decarbonising without deindustrialising.

While research on climate engineering has grown, the wider conversation on the governance of climate-altering technologies must also keep pace, Ghosh added.

The workshop featured thematic sessions on India's Carbon Dioxide Removal pathways and the governance dilemmas posed by Solar Radiation Management.

Participants included senior experts from NITI Aayog, CSEP, Department of Science and Technology, Government of India, CEEW, CSIR, IIT Delhi, and IIT Roorkee.

The deliberations underscored that while mitigation and adaptation remain the priority, India must strategically evaluate research, risks, and governance frameworks on geoengineering to ensure preparedness for the decades ahead.