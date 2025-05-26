India’s commitment to national security is unflinching: Om Birla

Ranchi: Underscoring Bharat’s unwavering stance on national security and its zero tolerance towards terrorism, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Sunday hailed the valour and commitment of India’s armed forces.

He said India stands proud of the unmatched bravery and resolve of its soldiers, asserting that any attempt by a country or terrorist organisation to spread terror will face consequences more severe than ‘Operation Sindoor’.

India, he added, has not only fortified its internal security architecture but also conveyed a clear and powerful message to the world.

Birla was addressing a distinguished gathering at the Platinum Jubilee celebrations of the Singhbhum Chamber of Commerce and Industry, where he also paid glowing tributes to the state of Jharkhand—calling it the land that gave the nation Bhagwan Birsa Munda and industrialist Jamshedji Tata.

He praised Birsa Munda’s fearless fight for tribal dignity and Jamshedji Tata’s pioneering role in laying the foundation of India’s industrial awakening.

Highlighting India’s transformation in the defence sector, Birla said the country has shifted from being a major importer to becoming a manufacturer and exporter of defence equipment.

He credited this shift to innovation and strong policy frameworks under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, noting that Indian MSMEs now have greater roles in bolstering national defence.

Looking ahead to India’s 2047 vision of becoming a developed nation, Birla emphasised collective effort, technological advancement, and skill development.